If you looked at the Idaho Secretary of State’s new campaign finance website this week, it appeared to show that the biggest contributor to Idaho’s primary election campaigns this spring is, oddly, the Arizona Democratic Party. But what’s not reflected is that while the Arizona party donated $100,800 to the Idaho State Democratic Party on March 27, the Idaho party donated $90,000 back to the Arizona party on the same date.
The money that the Idaho party donated to Arizona was money donated for federal campaigns, so it showed up on the Idaho party’s Federal Election Commission report, rather than its state campaign finance disclosure report. The Arizona donation to Idaho was state money, so it’s on the state report.
“State parties will often collaborate,” said Lindsey Johnson, communications director for the Idaho Democratic Party. “We help each other out to ensure we have the funds needed to operate our programs. So the Idaho Democratic Party partnered with the Arizona Democratic Party to maximize funds by contributing to each other.”
“It’s pretty common practice nationally,” she said.
Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney said, “It’s something that is perfectly legal.” Chuckling, he said, “I kinda look at it as money-laundering,” but he noted that pass-throughs among state Democratic parties have been common for years. Denney said the way top donors are calculated on the website likely won't change. "That's the way the thing is done," he said.
Asked his opinion of the new disclosure website, Denney said, “I think it’s got a ways to go yet to be as helpful as it can be. We’re making changes almost every day on certain things, because it’s not quite as intuitive as we would like it and sometimes you can’t find things that you want to find. But I think we’re going to get there.” You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday’s edition of the Idaho Press.