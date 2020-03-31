An earthquake just struck the Treasure Valley, and at my foothills home, it was a long-lasting and pretty crazy rolling shake, kind of like being in a plane that's hit major turbulence. No evident damage here, however. According to initial reports from others, it was felt in Ontario, Ore., in Mackay, Idaho, in Spokane, Wash. and even in Montana. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, it was a 6.5 magnitude with an epicenter 72 km west of Challis, Idaho. That puts the epicenter 78.2 miles northeast of Boise, and just 18.7 miles north-northwest of Stanley.
Whoa - that was the biggest earthquake I've ever felt, and I grew up in California...
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.