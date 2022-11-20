...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
The rotunda of the Idaho state Capitol, where a giant state flag hangs during the legislative session.
Contested races for legislative leadership posts are taking shape in both houses of the Idaho Legislature, including for House speaker and Senate president pro tem.
During last week’s North Idaho Legislative Tour for the newly elected 2023 legislators, Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, announced a challenge to Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, who is seeking reelection to the top leadership post in the Senate. And both House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, and House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian, made it official they’re facing off for the open House speaker slot vacated by long-serving speaker Scott Bedke, who was elected lieutenant governor.
“It just adds more potential for seeing some different sorts of approaches to the legislative process and policy making this coming legislative session,” said Jaclyn Kettler, Boise State University political scientist.
There is guaranteed to be 100% turnover in the House majority leadership, as no current member of House GOP leadership is running for a seat they currently hold. Instead, there’s a wave of moves from one position to another plus new hopefuls jumping in, setting up contested races for all four GOP leadership positions.
In the Senate, the four-member majority leadership team now led by Winder is seeking reelection, but two of the four face challenges. In addition to Winder, Assistant Majority Leader Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, faces a challenge from new Sen. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, who shifted over this year from the House.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.