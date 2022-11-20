Rotunda dome file

The rotunda of the Idaho state Capitol, where a giant state flag hangs during the legislative session.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press, file

Contested races for legislative leadership posts are taking shape in both houses of the Idaho Legislature, including for House speaker and Senate president pro tem.

During last week’s North Idaho Legislative Tour for the newly elected 2023 legislators, Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, announced a challenge to Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, who is seeking reelection to the top leadership post in the Senate. And both House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, and House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian, made it official they’re facing off for the open House speaker slot vacated by long-serving speaker Scott Bedke, who was elected lieutenant governor.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

