At least three political action committees are running ads in Boise’s 2021 municipal election hoping to put their preferred candidates over the finish line, writes BoiseDev reporter Margaret Carmel.
Ada County homebuilders and its PAC Conservative Citizens for Thoughtful Growth, which ran attack ads against former Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, is running negative ads against incumbent Lisa Sánchez. Additionally, Conservation Voters for Idaho is supporting incumbent Holli Woodings and Sánchez, while the statewide real estate agent PAC is running ads for Luci Willits in West Boise and Sánchez’s opponent Greg MacMillan.
The Ada County Republican Central Committee is also running negative ads against several candidates, Carmel reports; you can read her full story here at BoiseDev.com. In addition, Carmel has another story here on how Ada County Republicans sent mailers in Garden City city council races, and one drew a cease-and-desist order from the city. BoiseDev's full election coverage for what it's calling "The Growth Vote 2021" in Boise, Meridian and Garden City is online here.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.