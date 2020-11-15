Riding record turnout and a presidential election that mobilized Republican voters statewide, Representative-elect Codi Galloway’s decidedly conservative campaign returned House Seat B to GOP control last week after defeating incumbent Rep. Jake Ellis (D) in West Boise’s District 15 race — one of Idaho’s rare battleground contests, writes Idaho Press reporter Blake Jones.
Linked to conservative politics by a family member in the Statehouse (House Transportation Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, her uncle), a past lobbying effort followed by the New York Times and a drive for low-to-no cost education reform, the school teacher turned businesswoman will look to make an early impact in the next legislative session, representing a district where sophomore terms are far from guaranteed.
