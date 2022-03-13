In this July 18, 1998, photo, Karl Wolf raises his arm in a Nazi salute as he marches through the streets of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where scores of police in riot gear stood between parading white supremacists and protesters who jeered at the Aryan Nations marchers.
A white supremacist group is holding a private gathering this weekend in Hayden Lake in North Idaho, spurring a local human rights group to host its own events the same day, writes Spokesman-Review reporter Garrett Cabeza.
Details on the Aryan Freedom Network gathering posted on its website include a graphic of the state of Idaho with the phrase, “Keep Idaho White,” and a swastika inside the state.
A member of the group, who declined to provide his name on the phone, told The Spokesman-Review it’s a private gathering on private property.
The website’s homepage complains that white people “are faced with reverse discrimination in government, churches, schools, jobs, promotions and scholarships.”
It states the network is committed to the “interests, ideas, security and cultural values of the White Race. We are determined to protect our Race from going into extinction.”
Jeanette Laster, executive director of Human Rights Education Institute in Coeur d’Alene, said north Idaho is welcoming and inclusive, and the institute is concerned when organizations that oppose those views visit.
“Although this group has a First Amendment right to be here, it doesn’t mean we as a community have to embrace their ideology, and we also have a First Amendment right to say something about that,” Laster said.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.