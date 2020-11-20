The White House Coronavirus Task Force’s latest weekly report shows Idaho with the second-highest positivity rate in the country, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. Idaho’s positive rate of COVID-19 tests was 24.8% for the week of Nov. 8-14, according to the report. On the state’s dashboard, the most recent records of test results show a 16.9% positivity rate for Nov. 1-7, and 17.8% for the week ending Nov. 14.
The White House task force’s weekly report offers a summary of the COVID-19 pandemic in each state and makes recommendations based on data received from states.
“There is now aggressive, unrelenting, expanding broad community spread across the country, reaching most counties, without evidence of improvement but rather, further deterioration,” this week’s report states. “Current mitigation efforts are inadequate and must be increased to flatten the curve to sustain the health system for both COVID and non-COVID emergencies.”
Case rates increased in 34 of Idaho’s 44 counties from Nov. 8-14, with Ada, Canyon and Twin Falls counties accounting for 43% of new cases, according to the report. Thirty-two counties saw an increase in positivity rates.
Infections continue to arise in Idaho’s nursing homes. Nearly half of all nursing homes had at least one new infection among staff the week of Nov. 2-8, and 17% had at least one new infection among residents.
