The White House's coronavirus task force released a new report last week that recommends mask mandates for counties and cities in the infectious danger zone, including three counties in Idaho, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. Ada, Canyon and Kootenai counties are at the top of the task force's "red zone" designation.
The red zone designates municipalities with new case rates above 100 per 100,000 and a test positivity rate above 10%. Ada, Canyon and Kootenai counties have combined for 76.3% of the state's new cases in the past three weeks, according to the report, provided to the Idaho Press by the governor's office.
Four Idaho cities also are in the red zone —Boise, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Falls and Burley — as is Ontario, Oregon, which is on the Gem State's western border.
The task force has a number of recommendations for the state to help reduce the surge of COVID-19 cases including: Bring testing and contract tracing to neighborhood and ZIP codes in the Central and Southwest health districts; Support mask mandates in affected counties and the Central Health District, which has a mask mandate in place for Ada County; and consider restricting the reopening guidelines for businesses and gatherings.
Along with those recommendations, the coronavirus task force suggests Idaho public officials tell people living in red zone counties and cities to wear masks at all times outside the home while maintaining social distancing; and limit social gatherings to 10 people or fewer, close bars and gyms, institute weekly testing of workers in assisted living homes, provide isolation facilities for COVID-positive individuals and increase access to testing in highly affected areas.
You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press.