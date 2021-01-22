Raúl Labrador, Ada County’s choice to sit on the Central District Health board, recently registered to lobby for three local health care groups, writes Idaho Press reporter Blake Jones. This new lobbying effort on behalf of health care industry organizations has raised questions about a potential conflict of interest, though Labrador contends his private political involvement with his lobbying firm, the Labrador Group, is separate from his health board position.
One of Labrador’s lobbying clients said the work they hired Labrador for is unrelated to his health board role; another terminated its lobbying contract with Labrador Thursday after the Idaho Press inquired about it.
Labrador, a former congressman and former state GOP chairman, registered in June as an Idaho lobbyist representing two out-of-state interest groups, the Idaho Press previously reported; neither group had obvious ties to health care.
In December, Labrador approached Ada County Commissioner-elect Rod Beck about a seat on the CDH board, according to a press release from Ada County last week. “At that time, Mr. Labrador expressed interest in the position but did not give Commissioner Beck a final decision,” the release said.
On Dec. 18, Labrador registered as a lobbyist for Treasure Valley Hospital, apparently entering health care lobbying for the first time since launching his lobbying group. Labrador then registered to lobby for two other health care entities in January, including Primary Health Medical Group and Independent Doctors of Idaho, according to state records. Two hours after the Idaho Press requested an interview with Primary Health officials on Thursday, Primary Health spokeswoman Chryssa Rich said by email, “Primary Health will not be represented by The Labrador Group in any lobbying efforts." The Secretary of State's website showed at 3 p.m. Thursday that Labrador's lobbying registration for Primary Health had been "terminated."
You can read Jones' full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.