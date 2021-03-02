Things have been much calmer in the Idaho Senate this morning than in the House, which has been roiled by Rep. Priscilla Giddings’ strenuous objections to a big early-childhood learning grant the State Board of Education has received. The Senate has passed SB 1088a, sponsored by Rep. Ali Rabe, D-Boise, to require that fees that will be charged to tenants be disclosed up-front in the lease, on a 26-8 vote; SB 1089a from Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, making it clear that spousal rape is considered rape, on a unanimous 34-0 vote; and SB 1116a, from Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, to allow school boards discretion to not expel a school student who brings to school a knife or other weapon, but not a gun, on a unanimous 35-0 vote; among other bills.
The Senate had SB 1108a, Sen. Jim Rice’s bill to limit local government budget increases for new construction or annexation, on its calendar, but put it off to Friday. Now, the Senate has adjourned until 4:30 this afternoon.