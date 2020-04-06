The state's daily official tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has been posted, and it's up to 1,170, and 13 deaths. Thirty-one of Idaho's 44 counties now have reported confirmed cases. Among Idaho's confirmed cases are 87 among health care workers. The statewide tally includes 69 new cases added today.
Statewide, 11,246 people in Idaho have been tested for COVID-19. Eighty-three people have been hospitalized, and there have been 21 ICU admissions. The statewide numbers are posted daily at 5 p.m. MT at coronavirus.idaho.gov.