Things aren’t looking good on the coronavirus front. As of Sunday at 5 p.m., Idaho was up to 18,177 cases, both confirmed and probable (but mostly lab-confirmed). We had 913 new cases reported over the weekend, including 563 on Saturday and 350 on Sunday, and two new deaths, both reported Saturday, for a total to date of 146, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare. Thirty-two more Idahoans were reported hospitalized for COVID-19 over the weekend, 14 on Saturday and 18 on Sunday. Infections among health care workers are now up to 1,057, with 24 added over the weekend.
Ada County is now up to 7,092 cases, 360 more than on Friday; and Canyon County, 4,108, up 294 since Friday.