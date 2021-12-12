As campaign season approaches, millions have already been hauled in by candidates for statewide office in Idaho, including more than $927,000 to Gov. Brad Little’s campaign and more than $355,000 between two Republican candidates for lieutenant governor, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.
Idaho’s primary election will take place May 17, 2022, and the general election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022. The deadline for candidates to file for statewide office is March 11.
Many candidates have already announced their intentions to run for office, while some have not publicly announced but have started to fundraise or appointed a treasurer for a campaign. Candidates won’t be on the ballot unless they officially file for office in 2022.
According to Idaho law, candidates are responsible for declaring donations of $1,000 or more within 48 hours to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office. In January, those candidates will begin filing monthly reports for all donations of any amount. Moseley-Morris compiled those reports into a database to see who's getting how much and from where. You can read Moseley-Morris' full story here at idahocapitalsun.com, or pick up Saturday's Idaho Press.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.