So where does Idaho stand right now in the COVID-19 pandemic? It’s not over, by any means, health officials say. But the trends are moving the right direction. Statewide, as of 5 p.m. yesterday, the state had reported 163,165 infections and 1,735 deaths. Of those, 22,088 cases and 299 deaths occurred in the month of January alone. That was down from December’s totals, when Idaho reported 37,772 new cases and 476 new deaths. In November, the state reported 38,217 new cases and 330 deaths.
As of Jan. 30, the most recent data reported on the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare’s coronavirus website, there were 157 Idahoans currently hospitalized for COVID19, including 46 in intensive care units.
The state’s latest positivity rate for COVID-19 testing was 8.3%, for tests conducted Jan 17-23. That’s down from a high of nearly 20% in November, but 5% is the level at which the virus is considered to be under control.
In the past two weeks, 128 Idahoans have died from COVID-19, according to state figures.
Thus far, 103,387 Idahoans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine; the state's population is 1.8 million.