While federal officials expect a vaccine against COVID-19 to be available by the end of the year, questions remain — in Idaho and elsewhere — about whether people will feel comfortable getting the shot, write Idaho Press reporters Tommy Simmons and Thomas Plank. Dr. Patrice Burgess of Saint Alphonsus Medical Group, who chairs the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee, said 60-70% of Idahoans need to get the vaccine for it to have a broad, long-lasting effect on the state’s battle against the new coronavirus.
It could be an uphill battle in Idaho, the state with the lowest adult rate of flu vaccination in the country.
