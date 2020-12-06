The 247-acre Expo Idaho site in Garden City is headed for a shakeup, but Ada County could take it in three very different directions, writes BoiseDev reporter Margaret Carmel. Should agriculture and the Western Idaho Fair remain the focal point of the property? What about a multi-use sports and entertainment complex? Or should it change into a town center with housing, shops and office space?
On December 8, Ada County’s Citizen Advisory Committee will give its final feedback on recommendations to develop the sprawling complex near the Boise River. Once the committee finalizes the recommendations, they will go before the Ada County Commissioners and the public for feedback for a decision. You can read Carmel's full report here at boisedev.com, or pick up Saturday's BoiseDev section in the print edition of the Idaho Press.