This week, the first people were counted as part of the 2020 census, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. They live in Toksook Bay, Alaska, where Census workers began their decennial count that aims to document every person living in the United States. Invitations to respond to the 2020 census will be sent out to households across the U.S. in March. A lot is at stake for Idaho and states across the country when it comes to the 2020 census. According to the survey’s website, the census decides where billions of dollars in federal funding will go, the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and where congressional and state legislative districts should be drawn.
