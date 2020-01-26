Census form

Organizations across Idaho are conducting efforts to encourage hard-to-reach populations to fill out the 2020 Census survey.

This week, the first people were counted as part of the 2020 census, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. They live in Toksook Bay, Alaska, where Census workers began their decennial count that aims to document every person living in the United States. Invitations to respond to the 2020 census will be sent out to households across the U.S. in March. A lot is at stake for Idaho and states across the country when it comes to the 2020 census. According to the survey’s website, the census decides where billions of dollars in federal funding will go, the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and where congressional and state legislative districts should be drawn.

You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

