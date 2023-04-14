The Hollywood Market and Yoga Spa sits amid residential properties In Boise’s North End neighborhood. A proposed zoning code rewrite is intended to allow more businesses within walking distance of neighborhoods.
The Boise Co-Op, nestled In Boise’s North End neighborhood, is within walking distance of many area residents. A proposed zoning code rewrite could allow more businesses to be placed in residential zones, easing transportation issues.
True North Yoga sits, surrounded by homes, along 10th Street In Boise’s North End neighborhood. A proposed zoning code rewrite could allow for more businesses to be placed in residential zones around the city, encouraging walking and easing transportation issues.
The 12th Street Laundromat serves residents in Boise’s North End neighborhood. A proposed zoning code rewrite could allow more businesses to be placed in residential zones around the city, encouraging walking and easing transportation issues.
On yellowing paper in black ink, the words stretch out across a thin column: “If things go on as they are, Boise stands an excellent chance of becoming the first American city to have deliberately eradicated itself.”
This is not from a recent city council meeting or public comments about the city’s potential impending zoning code rewrite, but rather from a 1974 Harper’s Magazine article exploring Boise Redevelopment Agency’s plan to build a megastructure downtown, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.
Later in the story, the author sits down on Front Street to think about everything he has seen on a reporting journey throughout town.
“I immediately got up and walked away across the parking lots toward what was left of the town where I was born, thinking about the words of Harry Thaw on seeing a particularly atrocious new building. ‘My God,’ he said, ‘I shot the wrong architect,’” the author wrote.
Boise’s zoning code hasn’t been significantly updated since 1966.
One emphasis of the proposed zoning code rewrite is somewhat of a return to the older neighborhoods of the city, which didn’t separate uses as much. Often zoning codes specify that single-family dwellings can go in one spot and commercial properties belong in another. The rewrite, for example, would allow small neighborhood cafes in corner lots of neighborhoods.
Read Komatsoulis' story online here or find it on page 1 of today's paper.