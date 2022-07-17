On the day the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and return the regulation of abortion rights to the states, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti told the Idaho Capital Sun that he was overjoyed, but that the work was not yet done, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.
The Idaho Family Policy Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has helped draft and pass several anti-abortion bills, and helped push for the passage of Idaho’s trigger ban on nearly all abortions. The center also helped craft and pass a law modeled after legislation in Texas allowing individuals to sue medical professionals who provide an abortion.
Other anti-abortion individuals and groups have also been thinking about their next battles in the weeks since the court issued its ruling. While the Supreme Court’s action was a significant victory that activists have worked toward for years, Conzatti and some incoming members of the Idaho Legislature are now focusing on what’s next.
“I’ve been watching the various Supreme Court cases come out and trying to figure out what opportunities we have in the state legislatively, and I’m pretty excited about those opportunities,” Conzatti said.
For him, those opportunities so far include banning emergency contraception and IUDs, removing the affirmative defenses for rape and incest from Idaho’s abortion ban law, and placing limits on businesses or others who attempt to pay for a person to travel for an abortion. Several candidates who were victorious in May's GOP primaries for the Idaho Senate are backing similar moves.