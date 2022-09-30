The next story in my election series, which focuses on the contested races and measures on the November ballot, runs on Sunday and will be on the U.S. Senate race, in which longtime GOP Sen. Mike Crapo faces four challengers. It just so happens that both Crapo and his Democratic challenger, David Roth, have names that people can mispronounce.
Crapo’s official bio on his Senate website notes at the top that his name is pronounced “cray-poe,” with a long A. It is NOT a short A, as in apple, though the senator’s detractors sometimes say it that way.
"Sen. Crapo’s last name is French in origin," said his press secretary, Marissa Morrison. "It was likely originally spelled as Crapeau or Crapeaux."
Roth, perhaps surprisingly, doesn’t rhyme with cloth. Instead, Roth pronounces his last name with a long O, rhyming with “both.”
When I asked him why, he said the name is of German origin and has always been pronounced that way; his grandfather was quite particular about it. Roth said the name at one time had an E at the end.
The independent candidate in the race, Scott “Oh” Cleveland, also has a name quirk. In his case, it’s not about pronunciation; it’s the “Oh.” Here’s his explanation from his campaign website:
“Scott has been a leader all his life. When he outlines the ‘new’ plan for his friends, family or co-workers, it is usually met with ‘oh no!’ – ‘oh yea!’ – ‘oh my god!’ or ‘oh crap!’ This is how ‘Oh’ got his nickname.”
And then there’s the Libertarian candidate, whose name appears on the ballot as “Idaho Sierra Law (Also known as Carta Reale Sierra).” The Pocatello resident has frequently run for local and state office over the years, and in the past has also used names including Idaho Lorax and Sierra Carta.
I’m not aware of any name issues with the Constitution Party candidate, Ray Writz, but Writz didn’t respond to my inquiries about his campaign this time around; he also ran against Crapo in 2016.
