Just to make sure my memory was correct, I checked my notes and double-checked them against the video from the Jan. 20 budget hearing on Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s office budget. They were accurate; a transcript follows. After the discussion of McGeachin’s contract with Idaho Freedom Foundation analyst Parrish Miller for IT services, McGeachin was asked about the FTP, or full-time position authorization, that’s been in her budget for three years but hasn’t been filled.
Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle: “Lieutenant Governor, you have an open FTP but we’re contracting outside, so should we have the FTP? A question.”
McGeachin: “Mr. Chairman and Sen. Woodward, that is up to you to determine whether you want to remove that FTP position or not. We do have others that come into my office, especially during the legislative session to help us with load of constituent work, so in the past, that full-time equivalency position just enables more flexibility to hire part-time workers, as needed. And, that decision is up to you, whether you want to continue that full-time position. With the lump-sum authority and giving our office the ability to use the money as we see fit and most efficiently, I do believe it encourages more efficiency and better use of taxpayers’ dollars, because if I was required to fill that full-time position, there would be other costs associated with that, health care costs and other benefit costs. But, you’re the boss, and so it’s up to you.”
Woodward: “Appreciate the answer. So I think I’d be looking for your desires on that. Because really, just approaching this from a perspective that normally we’d like to keep these clean. Does the office just need the funding and not the FTP? Or is there a desire in the future possibly to fill that FTP? Because it does create those extra obligations, an FTP creates extra obligations other than just funding.”
McGeachin: “It’s been the historical practice before I assumed this office that that was the number of positions that were allocated for the office of the lieutenant governor. And so I think just having the ability to maintain the lump-sum authority, because, in the past couple of years, let’s be honest, all of us, we’ve had to operate very efficiently. And perhaps we’re not looking at doing things that have been done historically within the office or perhaps in the future may happen in that office.”
At that point, McGeachin was asked if she had any closing remarks. “I just wish you all the best this year,” she told JFAC. “I know you have a lot of challenges, trying to weigh the priorities of the state and the citizens of Idaho. I just wish you good luck and Godspeed to you all. Thank you for your consideration of this budget request.”
Sen. Steve Bair, JFAC co-chair, responded, “Thank you, and we appreciate you being here today and spending time with us.”
The budget that JFAC set for the lieutenant governor’s office this morning removed the one FTP and the exact amount of state funding that the office reverted, unspent, to the state general fund in fiscal year 2020. “In fiscal year ‘20 we had unspent funds in our budget of 9.8%,” McGeachin told JFAC at that Jan. 20 hearing, boasting of how her office is a lean operation.
Legislative budget analyst Maggie Smith, going over the figures, echoed that, saying, “9.8% of the appropriation in 2020 was not spent and was reverted back to the general fund.”
The budget set this morning for McGeachin’s office also retained “lump-sum authority” for her, meaning she can shift funds between different budget classifications, and didn’t remove any funds she’d already reported spending for part-time help or contracts.
Here's a link to my full story from the Jan. 21 Idaho Press on the budget hearing.