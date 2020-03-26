Now we know what Ada County's disregard for Idaho's pubic records law cost the county: $47,310. That was the award for the Press Club’s court costs and attorney fees that a 4th District judge approved in a Feb. 26 order, after the court found that the county, following legal advice from county Prosecutor Jan Bennett's office, had repeatedly flouted the law. The county repeatedly took the position that all public records are exempt from disclosure if they could possibly affect an array of broad concerns including “privacy,” “deliberative process,” “attorney-client,” “personnel,” and so forth — without reference to any of the more than 100 specific exemptions in the Idaho Public Records Act.
Fourth District Judge Deborah Bail found in December that the county “not only did not follow the Idaho Public Records Act, it acted as though a different Act had been enacted — a reverse image of Idaho law.”
The county's defense of its actions was deemed frivolous, and it was ordered to pay the winning side's attorney fees and costs.
Last week was Sunshine Week, a national initiative first launched by the American Society of News Editors in 2005 to educate the public about the importance of open government and the dangers of excessive and unnecessary secrecy. Smack in the middle of Sunshine Week, the Idaho Senate voted 27-6 in favor of HB 601, creating new public records exemptions for legislators and public officials; and the House voted unanimously in favor of SB 1338a, another bill creating new public records exemptions, though this one had been substantially toned down by amendments. Both bills headed to the governor’s desk.
On HB 601, Senate Majority Caucus Chair Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, told the Senate, “Legislators have privacy too. And I think this bill recognizes that some of the things that we do, in our work product and the way that we communicate with one another, and the importance of that process, are protected as well.”
In these uncertain times, citizens need more openness and transparency from their government — not less. So, a belated Happy Sunshine Week to everyone. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or see this week's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.