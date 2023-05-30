Kristiana Pierce, an extension educator with the Ada County 4-H program, talks about the goal of getting more children in the county’s increasingly urban landscape to participate in the program, during an interview in her Garden City office on Tuesday.
You don’t have to be a farmer, or even come from a farming background, to raise farm animals, Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby writes.
And you don’t even have to have an interest in farming to participate in 4-H, one of the nation’s largest youth development programs.
Kristiana Pierce, an extension educator with the Ada County 4H program, said she is striving to get more children in the county’s increasingly urban landscape to participate in the program, which brings University of Idaho research and knowledge, including education on raising animals, to kids. And Pierce and her fellow educators are committed to identifying and breaking down barriers to participation.
The program was born out of the U.S.’s land grant college system, where every state has a land grant university that has an extension office in every county, making university research accessible to the public, Pierce said. The 4-H program — short for head, heart, hands, and health — is the youth development program of land grant colleges, Pierce said.
Historically, 4-H programs involved teaching clubs of kids about improving farming practices, the thought being that they would take that knowledge home, Pierce said.
But today’s 4-H experience is about so much more than agriculture, she said.