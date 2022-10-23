...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
One of the many rejected proposed personalized Idaho license plates
An Idahoan submitted an application for a personalized license plate, saying in the comments, “I have 7 kids and they each picked a letter or number to go on the plate,” writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. Their choices evidently spelled zero followed by a variation of a four-letter word.
ITD workers saw right through it. In their reason for rejection, they wrote that the plate was clearly an “obscenity.”
When asked if she's ever surprised by what people submit, Acting DMV Administrator Lisa McClellan laughed.
“That’s a trick question, right?” McClellan said. “Every day something new comes through and we just do the best we can to keep up on what’s out there in the world.”
At the end of the day, many Idaho license plate applications reveal something about who we are as Idahoans and the current political climate.
But some rejected plates are audacious — for example, one applicant submitted “U DAH0” with the justification, “Honoring my uncles Dave, Alan, Howard and Omar.”
That application is one of 256 obtained by the Idaho Press via a public records request, along with the comments by the applicants and the reasons for rejection.
Of the 256 rejected, 36% had sexual content or bodily parts or functions, 29% had something profane, 13% had something political (usually involving the F word) and a stunning 8% included either the number 69 or the number 420, Komatsoulis writes. You can read her full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.