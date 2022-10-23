Rejected license plates (copy)

One of the many rejected proposed personalized Idaho license plates

An Idahoan submitted an application for a personalized license plate, saying in the comments, “I have 7 kids and they each picked a letter or number to go on the plate,” writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. Their choices evidently spelled zero followed by a variation of a four-letter word.

ITD workers saw right through it. In their reason for rejection, they wrote that the plate was clearly an “obscenity.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

