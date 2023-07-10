Health care providers can pull up records from the Idaho Health Data Exchange to help fill gaps in a person’s recollection of their medical history. But the exchange has long grappled with its funding and with a chicken-and-egg problem: how to make itself so robust that users want to pay for it, so that it has revenue to make itself more robust.
Dr. Brian Crownover got a notification from the Idaho Health Data Exchange that his patient was in the emergency room, Audrey Dutton writes for the Idaho Capital Sun. Crownover is a primary care doctor in the Boise area, but this patient was two hours away, in Twin Falls.
The patient had a complicated mental health history, so when Crownover saw the notification, he called the emergency department at the Twin Falls hospital. He wanted to answer any questions the ER team might have, but he also wanted to help coordinate the patient’s care — so that, if the hospital discharged them with a 14-day supply of a new prescription drug, Crownover could make sure the patient got in to see him by day 13.
Because of cases like that, Crownover swears by the Idaho Health Data Exchange. He uses its electronic record-sharing technology at least two or three days a week in his practice, Treasure Valley Family Medicine.
Health care providers like Crownover can pull up records from the exchange to help fill gaps in a person’s recollection of their medical history. They can see what a surgeon documented during their patient’s hysterectomy 10 years ago. Crownover said the system retains valuable data, like a patient’s sleep apnea test results — a record whose absence will tank a health insurance claim for a CPAP machine replacement, or at least force the patient to repeat the expensive test at a sleep lab.
But the Idaho Health Data Exchange has long grappled with its funding and with a chicken-and-egg problem: how to make itself so robust that users like Crownover want to pay for it, so that it has revenue to make itself more robust.
The data exchange went into 2020 with a plan to tap a last round of money from a series of federal grants before they ran out, and in 2021 announced it would receive an $8 million philanthropic grant. But by fall 2022, the Idaho Health Data Exchange was in bankruptcy, owing creditors $4 million and defending itself against creditor lawsuits. It just exited bankruptcy after court-mediated negotiations with creditors.
An investigation by the Idaho Capital Sun has found that the exchange ran into financial troubles after its leadership made funding deals that fell through, leading to a bitter feud over a contract.
