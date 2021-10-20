Last week, a top Idaho hospital official declared COVID-19 was here to stay, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. “We’ve lost the war. COVID is here to stay,” said Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer at Saint Alphonsus Health System.
Many experts previously had recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic would eventually become “endemic,” in which the novel coronavirus continues to circulate.
What that might look like for Idahoans is not yet clear. But three infectious disease doctors provide a glimpse of the role COVID-19 will play in our lives.
Everyone will be exposed, at one time or another, they say. So it’s important to train your immune system by getting vaccinated to prevent your body from responding harshly, Pfannenstiel writes.
The virus may come in waves, as it once did, but those waves might be less pronounced and even more difficult to tell because of varying levels of immunity.
The picture is messy. Doctors refuse to predict the entire fate of the virus because there isn’t enough data yet.
But a big part of this pandemic is sure to remain: Vaccines.
“Vaccine is the answer to almost any of the questions we’re coming up with,” said Dr. Sky Blue, a Boise-based infectious disease doctor. “How do you reduce transmission? Vaccine. How do you prevent severe disease? Vaccine. How do we move this to more of an endemic feeling virus, which most people think is inevitable? It’s vaccine. What do you do to protect yourself after getting infected before? Vaccine.”