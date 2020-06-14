Halfway through a presidential election year, in the throes of a politicized global pandemic, America’s political landscape was already supercharged, write Idaho Press reporters Tommy Simmons and Rachel Spacek. The death of George Floyd — a black man whose demise came after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes — added to the political tension. Against this backdrop, the American flag does not have the same meaning for everyone.
While some see it as a beacon of hope and freedom, for others it is a reminder of the darker parts of American history, fraught with slavery, inequality and violence.
That bleak history continues to reverberate through American politics today, as cities across the country have seen protests turn violent. But Americans’ relationship with their flag has changed over time, and this is not the first time there has been division over what it means, Simmons and Spacek write.
