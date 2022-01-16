A farmer harvests wheat on the Palouse in North Idaho. A new report from the University of Idaho James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy shows how Idaho’s major economic sectors, including agriculture, could be affected in future years by climate change and what can be done to prepare for it.
Last summer was one of the most difficult seasons on record for climate disasters in Idaho — from extreme wildfire conditions across the state to severe drought conditions, farmers were forced to cull cattle herds earlier in the season, some ended crop growing seasons early, and areas across Idaho struggled with water supply, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.
Those types of summers will become increasingly common in Idaho, as temperatures continue to rise across the world. 2021 was the sixth warmest year on record, marking the 45th consecutive year of warming, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Given those realities, the James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research at the University of Idaho wanted to create a resource for industries across the state that would help prepare the economic sectors of Idaho for dealing with these types of conditions in the future.
The Idaho Climate-Economy Impacts Assessment was a two-year project led by Katherine Himes, director of the McClure Center.
Himes said the nonpartisan, science-based report is the first of its kind in Idaho that focused on the economy in the context of climate change. The study details the ways in which changes in temperature, precipitation and snowpack will affect five of Idaho’s major economic sectors.