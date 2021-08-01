We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Registered Nurse Katie Kanago gives a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Natalie Palominos, 14, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Caldwell.
Months after they were first eligible, why are some of Idaho’s vaccine-hesitant residents now making the choice to get immunized against the coronavirus? Idaho Capital Sun reporter Audrey Dutton writes that there’s no single answer, but interviews and a state-funded survey suggest several major tipping points for Idahoans who’ve been waiting to get vaccinated:
They read misinformation on the internet, but then a trusted source gives them accurate information. A health care provider answers their lingering questions about the vaccine. They hear about the delta variant. They see the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. They realize school is starting soon. Or they just happen to wander by a vaccine clinic at the right time.
Rey Ramos waited, concerned about things he read on the internet that made the vaccines sound dangerous, as though he’d be a “guinea pig” for pharmaceutical companies to “push this drug out” without adequate testing, he said. But now he's had his first shot. “It’s still around,” Ramos said. “And the news is showing it seems to be getting worse.”
Some Idaho parents told Dutton they weren't sure it was safe to vaccinate their teenagers, but then saw advice from doctors that teens should get the shot, and that settled it. You can read Dutton's full story here at idahocapitalsun.com, or pick up Saturday's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.