BPD Investigation presser

Ron Winegar speaks during a press conference in November 2022 at City Hall regarding the investigation of former Boise Police Capt. Matthew Bryngelson. Winegar, who was formerly Boise’s interim police chief, was selected by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean to be Boise’s next chief of police.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in October she was going to hire a firm to conduct a search for the next police chief. Instead, she ended up appointing longtime Boise Police member Ron Winegar, who had been the interim chief since October, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.

The Boise City council was enthusiastic and unanimously approved him, citing his passion, leadership and thoughtfulness. However, the city never posted the job opening, took applications or conducted interviews. And it turns out the city code is silent on whether that is allowed.


