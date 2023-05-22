Ron Winegar speaks during a press conference in November 2022 at City Hall regarding the investigation of former Boise Police Capt. Matthew Bryngelson. Winegar, who was formerly Boise’s interim police chief, was selected by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean to be Boise’s next chief of police.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in October she was going to hire a firm to conduct a search for the next police chief. Instead, she ended up appointing longtime Boise Police member Ron Winegar, who had been the interim chief since October, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.
The Boise City council was enthusiastic and unanimously approved him, citing his passion, leadership and thoughtfulness. However, the city never posted the job opening, took applications or conducted interviews. And it turns out the city code is silent on whether that is allowed.
“City code gives the mayor — the elected executive of the city — the authority to appoint department directors with the affirmative vote of city council,” city spokesperson Maria Weeg said. “The code is silent on the selection process and when taken with our internal policy giving city council and the mayor’s office authority to determine the processes by which they choose their staff it seems clear the mayor is free to determine a selection process that is appropriate for a given vacancy.”
What McLean did — appoint a police chief — is not necessarily abnormal. Professor of Law at the University of Idaho College of Law John Rumel said that often in politics, people understand that the mayor ought to have the ability to choose his or her inner circle.