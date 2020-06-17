Ada County commissioners on Tuesday decided to cancel most events of the Western Idaho Fair this year, meaning no carnival, concerts, displays or vendors -- just FFA and 4-H youth livestock competitions and sales. Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank reports that fair officials have been working for months on ways to make the fair safe for attendees and workers in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, but concluded it just wasn't possible for much of the 250,000-attendee event held in August each year.
"Safety is the No. 1 concern," said Bob Batista, Expo Idaho director. You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.