West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes collected near the Boise River in Caldwell and at two sites near Lake Lowell. The samples were collected July 27 and 28. “With the increased risk of West Nile virus we encourage people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites,” Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District Director Jim Lunders said.
The sample areas have since been treated for both larval and adult stage mosquitoes, and the district has increased surveillance and control measures there. While West Nile Virus causes only mild symptoms for most, in some cases it can cause encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, and other serious and life-threatening consequences.
