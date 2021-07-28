We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
West Nile virus detected in Ada County mosquitoes, precautions urged
West Nile Virus has now been detected in mosquitoes in Ada County, prompting warnings to drain standing water and avoid mosquito bites; the virus was detected in multiple locations in Canyon County in late June. Locally acquired mosquito-borne human infections from West Nile Virus were first recorded in Idaho in 2004, according to public health officials; in 2006, Idaho led the nation in human cases of the virus, with 996 cases and 23 deaths. The virus can cause serious illness; there’s more info online here.
The Ada County Mosquito Abatement District reported today that the virus was confirmed in mosquitoes collected at three locations in Kuna. The district responded with truck-mounted spraying operations targeted at mosquito populations in those areas, including near West Ten Mile Creek Road and South Cole Road; East Deer Flat Road and South Cloverdale Road; and East Corriente Lane and South Kuna-Meridian Road. No human infections have been reported yet this year in Idaho.
The district has an online “Mosquito Tracker” here to show where West Nile Virus has been detected in Ada County in 2021. The virus can infect humans, birds and livestock; horses can be vaccinated against it, but there is no human vaccine. While most people recover from the virus, fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months; about 1 in 150 people infected with WNV develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system, which may result in paralysis or death, according to the district.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.