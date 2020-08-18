West Nile virus had been found in Boise, Wilder and northern Nampa, Ada and Canyon counties' mosquito abatement districts announced Monday. A pool of mosquitoes trapped near North Five Mile Road and West Edna Road in Boise tested positive for the virus. The Ada district is attempting to stamp out those mosquitoes and is monitoring populations of the insects in the area.
Canyon County's district found West Nile virus-positive mosquito pools in the north part of Nampa and near Wilder.
The positive samples from Canyon County were collected last week, and the test results came back Monday.
