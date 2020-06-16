Less than two weeks after voters turned down West Ada’s supplemental levy, trustees have decided to give it another try, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert. During a special meeting early Monday morning, trustees voted unanimously to put the two-year, $28 million levy on the ballot on Aug. 25.
The levy itself isn’t new: The state’s largest school district has collected a $14 million-a-year levy since 2012. But during the spring primary election, the levy received only 46 percent support, falling shy of the simple majority needed for renewal.
The levy represents about 5 percent of the district’s annual budget, and it is used largely to fund teaching positions and classroom instruction days. Since the failure of the levy, trustees have decided to use budget reserves to cover the difference, while leaving some certified and classified positions unfilled.
However, transfers from savings aren’t sustainable, district spokesman Eric Exline told trustees Monday morning. “That’s essentially a two-year solution.”
Trustee Steve Smylie reminded his colleagues that more than 90 school districts use a supplemental levy to cover a part of its budget. “It’s up for us to communicate that, as a school district, we really don’t have any other tools.” You can read Richert's full story online here at idahoednews.org, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.