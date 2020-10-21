After canceling classes two days in a row, the West Ada School District is holding classes today, writes Idaho Press reporter Blake Jones. School was canceled Monday and Tuesday for lack of teachers, after hundreds of teachers joined together to call in sick in response to the district continuing some in-person learning despite Ada County's move into "red," Central District Health's most severe designation of coronavirus case spread.
The sick-outs prompted five parents to file a complaint in court against the teachers union on Tuesday, aided by the Idaho Freedom Foundation and Chicago-based Liberty Justice Center.
"Over the past few days, the focus has been specifically working with the West Ada Education Association to find a solution that would ensure teachers feel safe and allow school to take place on Monday and Tuesday," a notice sent out by the school district Tuesday read. "Those efforts were not successful, but teachers have assured us that school will happen on Wednesday. West Ada School District appreciates this first step and is dedicated to finding solutions for those who have concerns over in person learning on an alternate day schedule."
