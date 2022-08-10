...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Idaho, including the following
counties, Ada, Canyon and Owyhee.
* WHEN...Until 900 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 751 PM MDT, The public reported heavy rain and flooding in
the advisory area due to thunderstorms. A spotter 4 miles
southwest of Murphy reported flooding and measured 1.21
inches of rainfall. Idaho Department of Transportation
reported standing water on Highway 78 near Murphy.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Melba, Reynolds, Murphy, Silver City, Guffey, Walters Ferry,
Squaw Butte, Delamar Mine and Succor Creek Reservoir.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Payette, northwestern Canyon, southwestern Gem and east central
Malheur Counties through 845 PM MDT...
At 820 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Adrian, or 9 miles southwest of Parma, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Owyhee around 830 PM MDT.
Parma, Nyssa, New Plymouth and Letha around 840 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
The West Ada School Board approved a new policy that dictates how teachers can decorate their classrooms, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Sadie Dittenber. The move is part of an effort to create “content neutrality” and adhere to a 2021 Idaho law regarding dignity and nondiscrimination in schools.
The board approved the new regulations in a unanimous vote Monday night. No one showed up for public comment.
The policy prevents teachers from using school property “for the advancement of individual beliefs.” District spokesperson Greg Wilson stated at the Monday meeting that the intent of the policy is to ensure that the district is not putting “undue influence” on students, and to prevent bias and accusations of bias in schools.
Though the policy’s language does not explicitly ban pride flags, district conversations have largely centered around concerns that teachers, by displaying LGBTQ+ symbols, are excluding some students in an effort to be inclusive of others. You can read Dittenber's full story here at idahoednews.org, or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.