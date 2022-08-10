West Ada building

The West Ada School District office in Meridian.

 Idaho Education News

The West Ada School Board approved a new policy that dictates how teachers can decorate their classrooms, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Sadie Dittenber. The move is part of an effort to create “content neutrality” and adhere to a 2021 Idaho law regarding dignity and nondiscrimination in schools.

The board approved the new regulations in a unanimous vote Monday night. No one showed up for public comment.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments