West Ada schools, Idaho’s largest school district, has postponed the start of the school year, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert. And the district's trustees want to get students into the classroom for at least part of the school year — a push that, for now, runs counter to recommendations from local health officials.
West Ada trustees voted Tuesday evening to move the first day of the school year to Sept. 8, a 12-day delay from the district’s original Aug. 27 start date.
“None of this has been easy and there are no easy answers,” deputy superintendent Bret Heller said during a board meeting Tuesday afternoon. “We don’t make the recommendation lightly.” You can read Richert's full report here at idahoednews.org.