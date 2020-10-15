The West Ada School Board chairman resigned from the position — but not the board — Tuesday night, citing friction with other trustees, writes Idaho Press reporter Blake Jones. Ed Klopfenstein stepped down after a more than four-hour meeting in which he expressed frustration, especially at Trustee Amy Johnson.
She proposed a new plan that would change the district’s framework of determining when in-person and remote classes are appropriate amid the coronavirus pandemic; the new plan apparently discussed ahead of time with Superintendent Mary Ann Rannels and public health officials, but never the chairman.
Char Jackson, chief communications officer for the school district, confirmed Wednesday morning that Klopfenstein will remain on the board.
After an executive session, Klopfenstein offered sharp parting words.
“I can’t continue like this. This is ridiculous," he said. "And I’m sorry, but … to be very frank, I’ve risked my business. I’ve risked my family. The internal conflicts that I’ve had, to the time investment that I’ve had and I can’t get a phone call that there’s an emergency … some sort of surprise … Obviously I’m not a leader here and it’s a shame. I … feel that obviously that the board does not appreciate the work that I’m doing and it would prefer to work by yourselves, so I give that back to you, so this evening I resign as chairman of the board. Meeting is adjourned,” he said, slamming his gavel and walking out.
You can read Jones' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.