The West Ada School District has canceled school for the second day in a row after 440 teachers called in sick to protest the district's continued holding of in-person classes amid a worsening pandemic, writes Idaho Press reporter Blake Jones. The West Ada Education Association — the teachers union — lobbied teachers to refuse to work Tuesday following the district board’s decision to continue in a hybrid model despite Ada County’s move into Central District Health’s “red” category, its most severe designation of coronavirus case spread.
"We are sadly unable to safely hold school tomorrow due to supervision concerns," district spokeswoman Char Jackson wrote by email Monday afternoon. "This includes students enrolled in Virtual School House, and students who would have been learning remotely. We are continuing to work with the West Ada Education Association to find solutions to their concerns so we can hold school Wednesday."
You can read Jones' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's edition of the Idaho Press.