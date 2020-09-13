Boise schools are poised to reopen. The Central District Health department is recommending a mix of online and face-to-face instruction in Ada County, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. Boise schools could begin a gradual reopening as early as Sept. 21. West Ada schools are slated to reopen on Monday.
The reopenings have the blessing of local health officials. But are the districts ready? The state’s two largest districts are likely to face the same challenges that have confronted other Idaho schools — just on a larger scale.
You can read Richert's full analysis online here at idahoednews.org, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.