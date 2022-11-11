Work is underway Thursday on a single-family home in the Adams Ridge subdivision in north Nampa. Developers, real estate professionals and others met at a talk Thursday to discuss what might be in store for the real estate industry in 2023.
A host of challenges face the real estate and housing sectors in Idaho in 2023, experts say, from rising interest rates to a dearth of affordable housing, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby.
Speakers on an “Emerging Trends in Idaho Real Estate” panel hosted by the Urban Land Institute of Idaho on Thursday morning noted that the federal government has increased interest rates by over three percentage points in the past year in an effort to curb inflation, a move that has cut into the buying power of prospective property owners, including developers looking to build.
One effect of inflation is impacting smaller groups that are unable to set aside as much money for cash reserves, said Daniel Fullmer, chief investment officer for Galena Equity Partners. He anticipates that federal officials will likely continue to raise interest rates and inflation will continue to be felt for at least the entirety of 2023 “before something falls off,” he said.
“So we’re planning a cold winter, but we’re still going to build,” Fullmer said.
Economists have hesitated to characterize the current economic slowdown as a recession because of low unemployment. But homebuilders cutting back will have a ripple effect on local jobs, Fullmer said.
“If homebuilders cut back, magically there’s less need for appraisers, less need for title people, less need for self-employed real estate agents,” he said.
At the same time, the country and local areas are already behind on housing stock, dating back to slow downs caused by the Great Recession. But the number of residents moving into the area is not predicted to slow significantly, Fullmer said. He does not believe the price of single-family homes will fall off quickly, despite having dropped somewhat in recent months, and rents will continue to stay high.
With inflation outpacing wage growth in the area, it's becoming more difficult for residents to afford local rents. Panelists agreed that building more housing is key, and making housing more affordable may require some creative approaches.