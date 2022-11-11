ID Real Estate market

Work is underway Thursday on a single-family home in the Adams Ridge subdivision in north Nampa. Developers, real estate professionals and others met at a talk Thursday to discuss what might be in store for the real estate industry in 2023.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

A host of challenges face the real estate and housing sectors in Idaho in 2023, experts say, from rising interest rates to a dearth of affordable housing, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby.

Speakers on an “Emerging Trends in Idaho Real Estate” panel hosted by the Urban Land Institute of Idaho on Thursday morning noted that the federal government has increased interest rates by over three percentage points in the past year in an effort to curb inflation, a move that has cut into the buying power of prospective property owners, including developers looking to build.


