Southwest District Health confirmed a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases in Washington County on Wednesday, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Several employees of Fry Foods, Inc. in Weiser, and some contacts outside the workplace are included in the cluster. “Fry Foods has closed their Weiser plant voluntarily,” said Douglas Arnold Wold, Fry Foods human resources manager, in a press release. “The plant will remain closed until the owners, director and Southwest District Health feel it is in the best interests of the plant’s employees and the community.”
Epidemiologists are working to identify and contact anyone who may have been exposed to infected individuals, according to Southwest District Health. Individuals who do not receive a call from the health district have not been named as a close contact and do not have cause for elevated concern.
Fry Foods manufactures onion rings and other breaded and battered products for retail and food service. You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.