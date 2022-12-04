Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff, center, speaks during a news conference on Thursday in Fruitland. Also pictured are persons of interest related to Vaughan’s disappearance, clockwise from top left: Sarah Wondra, Adrian Lucienne, Brandon Shurtliff and Stacey Wondra.
No stone went unturned. But Michael Vaughan is still missing, writes reporter Alexandra Duggan of our Idaho Press news partner KTVB. After more than a week of excavating a backyard and searching a house on 1102 Redwing Street in Fruitland, near the child's home, Fruitland Police Department announced Thursday during a press conference that the remains of 5-year-old Michael Vaughan -- who went missing on July 27, 2021 -- were not found in the backyard of a nearby home that two people lived in at the time of Vaughan's disappearance.
However, FPD Chief JD Huff said authorities believe Vaughan's body was buried in the backyard and then moved to another location sometime later. All human remains K-9 dogs used in the search "alerted" in the yard, Huff said during the press conference. Ground penetrating radar also detected "anomalies" in the yard. The FPD chief later said additional evidence found in the home is being processed.
