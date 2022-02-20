Idahoans shop, eat and interact with local employees every day, who go about their lives and jobs like everybody else, writes Idaho Press reporter Alexandra Duggan. One might never know that at the end of a shift, some of the workers end their nights in a minimum-security correctional facility.
The Idaho Department of Correction runs community reentry programs, which allow low-risk offenders in the facilities to transition into toward the end of their prison sentence. These programs can provide them opportunities to get jobs in society, reconnect with family, develop life skills and get comfortable with life outside of incarceration.
The programs can also help change the perception that individuals previously incarcerated can’t be productive members of the workforce.
Shenarra Brown and Amanda Austin are both residents of the East Boise Community Reentry Center, an all-female campus near the Old Idaho Penitentiary. Both are waitresses at local restaurants. Another correctional facility resident drives them to work, where they earn money to pay off legal fees and make income to help pay for things they'll need when they're released.
Brown told the Idaho Press, “Being able to be around us and not even know, is going to absolutely change the stigma. It’s going to show them that we’re not our crimes. We’re not what we’ve done in the past. We’re these people that are just like everybody else, just learning things and being part of the community.”