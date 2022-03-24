The House Ways & Means Committee met briefly this morning, as is its wont, and introduced, in one fell swoop, 15 new bills. The first two, on campaign contact information and custodians of public records, are amended versions of previously considered Senate-passed bills, SB 1338 and SB 1339, both of which already had House committee hearings. The rest are all new proposals.
It's not uncommon for bills to be introduced at the end of the session to get them out for public discussion over the interim, though it's not yet clear what will happen with all of these. Here are the new bills introduced, as described on the committee's agenda:
Family Advocacy center, tax credit, from Rep. Mike Moyle
Real estate investment fees, from Rep. Clark Kauffman
Criminal records, firearms, from Rep. Greg Chaney
Criminal history records, shielded, from Rep. Ilana Rubel
Tax, property, sales, food, from Sen. Jim Rice
Tax-free food committee, from Rep. Scott Syme
Capitol building, roadways, authority, from Rep. Joe Palmer
Advertising signs, landscaping, from Rep. Bruce Skaug
Targeted residential picketing, prohibits, from Reps. Greg Chaney and Brooke Green
Greater Idaho, from Rep. Barbara Ehardt
Medical kidnapping, from Sen. Christy Zito and Rep. Tammy Nichols
Education Saving Account act, from Rep. Jason Monks
Utilities, from Rep. Mike Moyle
All should be read across the desk in the House today, a process that's already begun, and receive bill numbers; after that, they'll become available to the public to look up in full on the Legislature's website here, where they'd show up as the highest-numbered bills in the list of House bills, once they're posted.
