“This is potentially a ticket out of here,” Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, told the House State Affairs Committee this morning as she presented a proposed concurrent resolution authorizing this year’s Legislature to recess until a date no later than Sept. 1, and not receive per diem for expenses in the meantime when they’re not actually convened. “So I would really appreciate it if you would introduce it.”
“The reason for the September date is there’s some concern over what the census numbers are going to come in and whether we have to make some adjustments because they are so late, so that is the reason for the date,” Blanksma said.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, asked, “I was wondering if it is the intention for this to go through the State Affairs Committee, or for this to go directly to the floor.”
Blanksma responded, “I don’t know that we’ve even cleared that up. The intention was to introduce it, so that over the weekend people could have a conversation,” on a “path to get out,” she said.
Rubel said she’d agree to introduce the measure, but pointed out a possible consequence if the measure were to pass: “I am also concerned about the impact this has on citizens’ referendum rights, which don’t go into effect until we sine die.”
“Sine die” is the Latin phrase for “without a day;” when the Legislature adjourns its session for the year, it adjourns “sine die,” without a date to return and continue that session. The recess idea would avoid an adjournment sine die for months.
The right of referendum, guaranteed to Idaho citizens in Article III, Section 1 of the Idaho Constitution, gives citizens the right to challenge a law passed by the Legislature by submitting it to a vote of the people. That’s what happened in 2012 when three referenda, Propositions 1, 2 and 3, were successfully passed to overturn the controversial school reform measures the Legislature had passed that were known as the “Luna Laws.” Referenda are subject to the same signature-gathering rules as inititiaves. Here’s the constitutional language:
“The people reserve to themselves the power to approve or reject at the polls any act or measure passed by the legislature. This power is known as the referendum, and legal voters may, under such conditions and in such manner as may be provided by acts of the legislature, demand a referendum vote on any act or measure passed by the legislature and cause the same to be submitted to a vote of the people for their approval or rejection.”
Under Idaho Code 34-1803, which dates back to 1933, citizens have 60 days “after the final adjournment of the session of the state legislature which passed on the bill on which the referendum is demanded” to file petitions with the required signatures to place a referendum on the ballot, which then goes on the next general election ballot.
“I’m sure this isn’t an intentional outcome of this,” said Rubel, an attorney, “but I am concerned that it would have the effect of stripping citizens, or at least manifestly delaying, their referendum rights.” She said she wants to visit with the Idaho Attorney General about the issue.
Blanksma said, “That was absolutely not the intent here. … The census numbers are a legitimate concern because of redistricting, and allowing for addressing that and our elections at the same time, depending on the delay on that.”
The panel agreed by voice vote to introduce the bill.
Also introduced on a voice vote was a proposal from Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, to make a technical correction to HB 160, which removes a sunset from a law regarding routes for 129,000-pound trucks in the state; HB 160 has already passed both houses and been signed into law. Palmer said the Legislative Services Office contacted him about correcting the technical error, which he said would inadvertently void the law. “All this does is correct the technical error so it does not revert back to the way it was,” he said. “It makes the law right.”