The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights plans to build a $3 million human rights education center next to the Anne Frank memorial, which it manages, writes Idaho Press reporter Blake Jones. The building will sit on the backside of the memorial waterfalls and border Ninth Street across the street from Cottonwood Grille, the center’s executive director Dan Prinzing told the Idaho Press.
The city of Boise has agreed to amend its licensing agreement with the center, adding the parcel of land that the building will sit on.
“It’s more than a building; it’s what it represents, and it’s what it’s going to do in expanding human rights education in the state of Idaho,” Prinzing said.
