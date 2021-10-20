The Washington medical licensing commission has found cause to open an investigation into the conduct of Dr. Ryan Cole, the Idaho Capital Sun reports. Cole is a pathologist who owns Cole Diagnostics, a laboratory in Garden City, and also serves as the physician member of the Central District Health board.
The Washington Medical Commission, in an Oct. 15 letter, said the commission’s case management team had reviewed a complaint and authorized an investigation. The complaint alleged that Cole’s medical advice on the treatment of COVID-19 patients fell below the standard of care, according to the complainant, writes CapSun reporter Audrey Dutton.
Cole has prescribed ivermectin to at least one patient in Washington, the Sun reported earlier this year.
The Federation of State Medical Boards in July issued a statement warning physicians that they could be subject to discipline if they spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.
The Washington Medical Commission last month unanimously adopted a position on COVID-19 misinformation, saying it “may discipline practitioners who are found offering treatments and recommendations regarding COVID-19 that fall below standard of care as established by medical experts, federal authorities and legitimate medical research.”
Also, Dutton has a report here on the role of health misinformation in Idaho's experience with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the state into statewide crisis standards of care for more than a month and claimed the lives of more than 3,000 Idahoans.
