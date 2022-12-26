Though he figures it cost him the primary election, outgoing Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is proud that he stuck to principle and didn’t join an unsuccessful Texas lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election results.
“Texas v. Pennsylvania is a prime example of doing what’s right even though it’s not politically popular,” he said. “We called it fair, we called it right, we called it based on the law, not based on politics.”
Idaho’s longest-serving attorney general leaves office at the end of the year after two decades, with no regrets. “We received 30,000 nasty phone calls in three days” after the Texas case was filed, Wasden said.
“I defended the state of Idaho, I defended our sovereignty, I defended the Constitution, both the United States’ and the state’s constitutions,” he said. “And the question in that case was not the validity of the 2020 presidential election. The real question in that case was can one sovereign state, that was Texas and others who joined them, sue another sovereign state, that is Pennsylvania and three other states, challenging the defendant state’s sovereign action. That was the real question.”
“And if the answer to that was yes, then California could sue Idaho for what we did here, just because they don’t like it,” said the longtime attorney from Nampa. “That undermines the entirety of the principle of federalism, which is inherent in our United States Constitution. So defending the Constitution and standing up for what was right, although it wasn’t politically popular, was what we try to do here. It’s what we did here, and we were successful at doing that.”
Wasden noted that the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Texas lawsuit just three days after it was docketed, finding it had no merit. “That is a pretty loud voice from the United States Supreme Court as to this issue,” he said.
Wasden lost to former four-term GOP Congressman Raúl Labrador in the May GOP primary. But he hadn’t even planned to run for reelection.
“I actually had made the decision that I wasn’t going to run,” he said. “I was tired. Twenty years is a long time to carry that load, and a lot of times I was carrying it all by myself politically.”
As he leaves office, Wasden reflects on his record-setting tenure, from "calling balls and strikes," to prosecuting internet crimes against children, to working for compliance with open meeting and public records laws, to supporting the rule of law in venues ranging from the state Land Board to crimes that cross the nation's borders. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up this past weekend's holiday print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.